‘It started over a cell phone’: Family grieves man they say was shot, killed breaking up fight

By Caroline Reinwald

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — The family of a man shot and killed over the weekend said he died trying to break up a fight outside a bar.

Christopher Irving, 30, died.

Milwaukee Police Department said the fatal shooting happened on Saturday morning, just before 2:00, outside Bar 107 near 107th Street and Brown Deer Road.

WISN 12 News spoke to the victim’s mother and sister on Monday.

“My heart is ripped out that I don’t have my son,” said Santosha Kirby, Irving’s mother. “He was a protector.”

Kirby said her son got dressed up with his girlfriend for a rare night out at one of his favorite places, Bar 107.

“His girlfriend came and told us that he had been shot,” Kirby said. “From what I heard, it was over a cell phone.”

MPD said it is still searching for an unknown suspect.

Kirby is calling for the shooter to turn themselves in, now that her son will never be able to watch his children grow up.

“I lost somebody, your mom gonna lose you. Through the system,” Kirby said. “I’m going to make sure I’m at every court date. I will be there.”

Irving is one of six people killed in fatal shootings in Milwaukee over the weekend. Seven people total were shot since Friday.

“I was raised to fight, box, shake hands, go your separate ways,” Kirby said. “I don’t understand that. Only cowards use guns.”

Anyone with information on the shooter is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

