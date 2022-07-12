Child dies from injuries after being found unresponsive in Oceans of Fun pool

By Web Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A young girl who was critically injured after being found in a pool at Oceans of Fun has died.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which owns the theme park complex, confirmed the news to KCTV5 Tuesday morning:

On July 5, 2022, Oceans of Fun aquatics and safety (EMT) staff, as well as the Kansas City Fire Department, responded to and cared for a young female guest in distress. We are deeply saddened to learn of her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company According to a statement from the park’s spokesperson, a lifeguard had “responded to a young female guest in distress in the Coconut Cove pool.”

The lifeguard was able to pull her out of the water and the park’s EMS workers began administering CPR. Soon, the Kansas City Fire Department arrived to continue caring for her and take her to a local hospital.

Law enforcement stated the girl was younger than 10 years old.

