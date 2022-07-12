ABQ BioPark Zoo announce chimpanzee death

By NICK CATLIN

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — The ABQ BioPark announced the death of a chimpanzee named Thunder. He died from complications from an infection of Shigella bacteria, according to the zoo.

Thunder died on July 9 after signs of gastrointestinal illness earlier in July, Thunder was 22 years old. The other chimpanzees at ABQ BioPark are not currently showing signs of infection.

