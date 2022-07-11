Jackson residents wondering what’s next in garbage dispute

By Gracyn Gordon

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Jackson residents are headed into the fourth month of Richard’s Disposal picking up trash in the city without an official contract approved by the Jackson City Council.

Friday’s court ruling threw another wrench in the garbage dispute between city council and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

The mayor says he plans to appeal the opinion to the Mississippi Supreme Court despite Judge Larry Roberts ruling in favor of the Jackson City Council.

“I think this is certain to go forward with more legal action,” said Jackson Mayor Chockwe Antar Lumumba.

Council member Kenneth Stokes says he will attempt to block an appeal with a city ordinance if Mayor Lumumba follows through.

“We do not have money to throw away on a lawsuit that cannot be won on appeal, even if you take it to the United States Supreme Court,” said Ward 3 Council Member Kenneth Stokes.

Judge Roberts ruled his opinion Friday siding that Mayor Lumumba does not have the authority to veto a negative vote regarding the city’s garbage contract.

We asked Mayor Lumumba if Richard’s Disposal would continue picking up trash and he said he could not give us an answer.

This led to confusion in Jackson communities with some residents saying pick-up times were unpredictable this weekend.

“It was a little late being picked up, I guess they were trying to figure out if they were going to get paid,” said Jackson resident Sam Barton.

City council continues to say Richard’s Disposal will not be paid by them for picking up trash without an official contract.

Richard’s Disposal has continued to pick up trash despite not getting paid.

“It’s like the type of work I do. If I go out and do any type of work if I don’t sign a contract, how can I get paid for it,” said Jackson resident Charles Aldridge.

The council filed a lawsuit after Mayor Lumumba issued an emergency order giving a garbage collection contract to Richard’s Disposal and has voted against giving Richard’s Disposal the contract multiple times.

