Iowans report significant storm damage early morning

By KCCI Staff

JEFFERSON, Iowa (KCCI) — Early morning storms have brought damage to parts of Iowa Monday.

KCCI viewers report damage in the Zearing area. Patty Lou sent a picture of an old oak tree that came down, and its limbs are all over. Her estimate puts this tree at 18 inches in diameter.

Other viewers report damage in the Jefferson area at the Spring Lake camping area. KCCI Photojournalist Chris Habermann reports significant wind damage to trees at that camping area. From Jefferson, Trisha Emery shared a photo of a BP gas station canopy that had tipped over.

Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams confirmed there were no reports of injuries. He said there are power lines down and power outages in rural parts of the county.

Mary Ealy reported trees down on her farm east of Glidden.

