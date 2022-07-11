Boston’s Government Center garage demolition resumes Monday, forcing street closures

By WCVB Staff

BOSTON (WCVB) — The demolition of the Government Center parking garage resumed Monday, less than four months after a worker died at that job site.

On March 26, a construction worker was killed during a partial collapse of the Government Center parking garage in the Haymarket area of the city.

The victim, 51-year-old Peter Monsini, of South Easton, was doing demolition work inside the parking garage in a construction vehicle when the floor buckled underneath the vehicle.

Demolition of the facility has forced the shutdown of several streets for several weeks.

A portion of Congress Street under the Government Center Garage will be closed through Labor Day for continued work on the demolition of the garage.

Nearby Sudbury Street was transformed from a one-way road into a two-way road.

The company managing the project said the closure was part of scheduled work that is necessary to complete the project.

National Real Estate Advisors, The HYM Investment Group LLC, John Moriarty and Associates said that they have been in communication with state, city and transit officials.

“In an effort to mitigate any traffic concerns, at the time of the Congress Street closure, Sudbury Street will be re-configured from a one-way street to a two-way street,” the companies said. “The MBTA Haymarket Station will remain open and continue routine bus and train service.”

