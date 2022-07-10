Woman seriously injured after being shot inside Decatur apartment

By Lauren Sennet, Miles Montgomery

DECATUR, Georgia (WGCL) — DeKalb County Police are investigating after they say a woman was shot inside her Decatur apartment Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a person shot call at the Forest at Columbia Apartments, located on the 2500 block of Columbia Drive, shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say a 36-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Detectives say this is an active investigation.

This is a developing story.

