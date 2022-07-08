VIDEO: 73-Year-Old Man Dies After Group Of 7 Teens Brutally Attack Him In North Philadelphia

By Web staff

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Police are searching for a group of seven teenage suspects who brutally beat a 73-year-old man with a cone and other objects in North Philadelphia last month, knocking the man to the ground and causing head injuries.

Police identified the victim Friday as James Lambert, who died from injuries the following day.

The incident happened June 24 around 2:45 a.m. on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Police say they’re looking for a group of seven juveniles between the ages of 13 years old and 17 years old. The suspects consist of four boys and three girls. The suspects are unknown to investigators.

Investigators say only two of the juvenile suspects are seen on camera striking Lambert.

Police released a video of the incident on Friday.

Detectives say surveillance video shows one of the teen suspects had their phone out during the assault, but they haven’t seen any video posted on social media.

Police say they’re looking into the possibility the teen suspects could be linked to other assaults in the neighborhood.

Police Capt. Jason Smith says the final decision on charges will be up to the District Attorney’s Office.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, police are asking them to contact them.

