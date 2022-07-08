Unusual water rescue performed on Dauphin Island

By Web staff

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Alabama (WALA) — An unusual water rescue was reported Thursday on the Dauphin Island Public Safety Facebook page.

According to the report, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Dauphin Island Public Safety Officer Danny Gothard was flagged down at the West End Beach parking area. The person reported that his daughter was caught on some type of fishing lure caught in a net.

Officer Gothard requested Dauphin Island police and fire to respond to assist.

The patient was located about a quarter mile from the parking area in chest-deep water about 50 feet off the beach. Gothard, along with town mechanic Roger Mims, made multiple dives to determine what was holding the patient.

The report indicates the patient was freed from the netting and transported to a Mobile County Emergency Medical Services ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

