'March for Justice' organized by family of man paralyzed in New Haven police custody.

By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — he family of a man paralyzed in New Haven police custody said it will hold a community march with the NAACP on Friday.

The march will also be led by their attorney Ben Crump, who has called for changes to prevent what happened to Randy Cox from happening again.

Organizers planned to hold a news briefing at the New Haven City Clerk’s Office on Friday morning ahead of the march.

Cox’s family, as well as Crump, scheduled it to discuss a meeting between them and the Department of Justice.

Thursday, New Haven police Chief Karl Jacobson announced several reforms to police protocol.

The changes came weeks after Cox, 36, was paralyzed in police custody during a transport van ride.

Crump has proposed “The Randy Cox Law.”

However, months before the disturbing June 18 incident that gained national attention, state Senate president Martin Looney of New Haven pushed for a bill requiring officers to provide immediate medical attention to those complaining of injury during their arrests or while being transported.

“Clearly I think the video is clear in that case and this would establish a statewide standard that the standard practice is to not ignore these kinds of things that are asserted at the time of arrest,” Looney said.

He said now is the time for action.

“It was suggested to us by the Medical Civil Rights Initiative, a group of physicians from Mass General Hospital and Brigham & Women’s, [so] we introduced it here and it did past the Senate 34-0,” Looney said.

The “March for Justice” will begin at 5 p.m. and step off from the Stetson Library.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.