Baltimore Police Identify Man Killed In Confrontation With Squeegee Workers

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Baltimore police on Friday identified the man who was shot and killed during a confrontation with a squeegee worker in the Inner Harbor as 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds.

The shooting unfolded about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Light and West Conway streets after Reynolds allegedly swung a bat at a squeegee worker following a dispute, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Harrison said a “heated interaction” transpired between Reynolds and squeegee workers, which escalated when Reynolds parked his car and approached the group with a bat, swinging it at “one or more” of them.

“He swung the bat at one or more of those squeegee workers. In return, one of the squeegee workers pulled out a gun and fired,” the commissioner said Thursday.

Reynolds did not survive.

The group of squeegee workers had fled by the time police arrived, police said. It is unclear whether any of the workers were hit with the bat or if the person who shot Reynolds was someone he swung at with the bat.

“It very well could be another person who was in this group who pulled out the gun and fired, striking this victim,” the commissioner said.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the shooting.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Harrison said the investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing. He said investigators are combing through “a lot of evidence.”

That evidence includes footage gleaned from cameras near the scene of the shooting.

Police responded to the same intersection earlier in the afternoon for a report of a squeegee worker with a firearm, he said. A pellet gun was recovered and one person was arrested.

