Woman arrested after stealing car with 2 children inside

By Vince Rodriguez

HOBBS, New Mexico (KOAT) — One woman has been arrested after police say she stole a car with children inside on July 4.

Hobbs police say they responded to the 3700 block of Dal Paso for a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers say the victim parked her vehicle and went inside a store. When the woman came back to her car, police say Regina Castillo then stole the victim’s car. Inside that car were the victim’s 6-year-old daughter and 11-month-old son.

Police say they found the car a few minutes later at a nearby intersection and began to chase the car. During the chase, police say Castillo abandoned the 6-year-old at the intersection of Apache and Fowler, in Hobbs.

Officers later found the stolen vehicle abandoned and later found and arrested Castillo hiding behind another vehicle in a residential neighborhood.

Both children were found safe and were reunited with their family.

