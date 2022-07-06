Benton County man arrested for abuse of a corpse

By DIVINE TRIPLETT

AMBIA, Indiana (WISH) — Officers from the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post are conducting a death investigation in Ambia.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a request for a welfare check on East Oak Street in Ambia.

When officers arrived, they found Edward Bagwell, 60, of Ambia, who lived at the address.

After further investigation, deputies found one deceased person in the residence. According to a statement, Bagwell was taken into custody to the Benton County Jail.

Investigators say Bagwell attempted to improperly dispose of the deceased body. They say more information about the death is still under investigation.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased person.

Bagwell was arrested and faces preliminary charges for abusing a corpse. He is considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

