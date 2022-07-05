‘Undies for Everyone’ helps thousands of New Mexican families

By Angel Salcedo

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A Texas-based nonprofit called ‘Undies for Everyone’ is helping thousands of children in Albuquerque.

Clothing banks across our state receive hundreds of donations daily with everything from shirts to shoes, but there’s one item that’s always in short supply. Underwear.

‘Undies for Everyone’ has made it its mission to provide children with clean underwear. They buy hundreds of thousands and get them to clothing banks across the country, including New Mexico.

Their founder Amy Weiss says it’s an overlooked need for too long, and since 2021, they’ve helped more than 10,000 children in Albuquerque alone.

“Kids get lots of toys and things donated, but everyone ignores underwear and socks. You can’t get underwear in the same resources that you get donated used clothing. With Undies for Everyone, families know they don’t have to worry about their kids feeling out of place. They know that literally, their kid is covered,” Weiss said.

Undies for everyone is scheduled to help more than 8,400 kids in Albuquerque this year. Each one of those kids will receive a pack of seven new underwear. That means that in total, Albuquerque kids will receive more than 59,000 pairs of underwear in 2022 alone.

KOAT also spoke to Erin Chavez from Albuquerque Public Schools’ clothing bank about their partnership with Undies for Everyone. They’re just one of the facilities here in Albuquerque that help undies for everyone and serve more than 10 thousand children.

“Imagine a student who had to wear underwear from hand-me-downs from older siblings. It makes a difference with how they interact with their teammates on a sports team or with their classmates in school,” Chavez said.

“It’s why we’re here. We do as much as we can to help people who aren’t as fortunate while we’re on this Earth,” Weiss said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.