Police are investigating two shootings, one involving a 5-year-old in New Haven

By Eliza Kruczynski

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Three people were shot last night in two separate shootings, with the calls coming in just minutes apart.

The first call came in at 11:04pm. A 26 year old man was shot and is in critical condition along with a 5 year old boy who was grazed by gunfire in the lower leg and is in stable condition.

According to the New Haven Police Department, this incident happened on Judith Terrace near Quinnipiac Ave. Neighbors say it’s a relatively quiet area.

The second call came in at 11:09pm Saturday night.

A 32-year-old man walked into Yale New Haven Hospital having been struck by gunfire.

He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Police are asking for any help. If you know anything you can anonymously call or text the New Haven Police Department.

It is not clear if the two shootings are related.

