Man killed in downtown Sacramento shooting identified by family as Greg Najee Grimes

By Hilda Flores

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — The man who was killed in an early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento on Monday was identified by his family as 31-year-old Greg Najee Grimes.

Grimes attended Inderkum High School in the Natomas area of Sacramento, where he played football, the family said.

He then went to Boise State on scholarship before returning to Inderkum to work as an assistant football coach and teacher.

“We are saddened by the news of the passing of Greg Grimes. Our heartfelt thoughts are with his family and friends, and all the individuals he connected with through his work at Inderkum High School,” the Natomas Unified School District said in a statement.

“We want people to know what many have lost today. A friend, a coach, a teacher, a grandson, a nephew, a cousin, a son and most importantly and father,” his family said in a statement Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near a nightclub in the area of 15th and L streets, police said.

Four others were injured in the shooting.

Sacramento police are seeking assistance from the community and asking anyone with video evidence of the shooting to submit it using a QR code.

No suspect information was released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.