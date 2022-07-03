Police: Man armed with pitchfork threatens people at Portland Water Bureau

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A man broke into the Portland Water Bureau building and threatened people with a pitchfork on Friday, according to police.

The Portland Police Bureau said at about 2:45 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the building in the 1900 block of North Interstate Avenue. When they arrived, they learned the suspect used a pitchfork to break into the Portland Water Bureau building. Officers searched the building, found the suspect, and arrested him. He has been identified as 50-year-old Kevin Bailey.

PPB said Bailey broke windows, broke the ceiling and ransacked offices. The pitchfork was found in the ceiling and seized as evidence. Two bureau vehicles had damaged windshields. There were no injuries reported.

Bailey was taken to a hospital for medical condition unrelated to the burglary. He was given a citation and a future court date.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.