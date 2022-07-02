Georgia AG investigators looking for man with unique alligator chest tattoo

By JOYCE LUPIANI

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit for the Georgia Attorney General is seeking to identify a person of interest in a current investigation involving child sex trafficking.

The man has a unique tattoo on his chest that matches the one in the sketch.

It is believed that the person of interest made unsubstantiated claims to be some type of corrections officer and possibly lived in Clayton County in 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for cash rewards.

Call the tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477)

Text CRIMES (274637)

Submit a tip online by visiting STOPCrimeATL.com

To further assist with the identification process, the Attorney General’s Office is also asking tattoo parlors and law enforcement entities in both Georgia and Florida to share this information.

