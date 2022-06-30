Sinkhole swallows up minivan in Kensington after water main break

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

KENSINGTON, California (KPIX) — Crews with the East Bay Municipal Utility District responded to a neighborhood in the Berkeley Hills Wednesday night after a sinkhole formed and swallowed up a parked minivan.

EBMUD officials told KPIX 5, a water main broke on the 600 block of Oberlin Avenue in Kensington and a large sinkhole formed. The main break is on a 6-inch cast iron main that was installed in 1946.

Video from the scene showed the minivan was still in the sinkhole Wednesday night.

Officials said water service has been disrupted to 10 customers on Oberlin and Stanford Avenues. Repairs would take place after underground utility lines are marked and debris from the sinkhole are removed.

Sections of Oberlin Avenue and Amherst Avenue are closed due to the sinkhole.

According to the agency’s alerts and outages map, water is expected to be restored to the area Thursday morning.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.