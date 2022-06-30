Man charged with attempted murder after MCSO deputies say he tried to hit them with car

By Daeshen Smith

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Fifty-four-year-old Charles Dickson now sits behind bars in Metro Jail two weeks after the sheriff’s office says he tried to use a car as a weapon while trying to escape.

“He admitted that he knowingly drove towards the deputies when everything went down,” said Captain Paul Burch.

Dickson was rushed to University Hospital where he spent the last couple of weeks after undergoing surgery. Captain Paul Burch says Dickson was hit at least three times when deputies had no choice but to open fire.

“Anytime someone uses a car to attempt to run over someone it’s being used as a weapon,” said Burch. “It certainly getting run over by a car will probably kill you faster than getting shot.”

MCSO says this all started when Dickson and another man allegedly burglarized a home in Grand Bay. Jail records show that Dickson has multiple burglary charges dating back over 30 years ago. Some of those charges involved Dickson having a weapon which Burch says already makes him dangerous.

“You’re going into someone’s home or business. You do that get arrested you make bond you do that get arrested make bond at what point does it have to be where you keep them in jail,” added Burch.

The incident in Grand Bay isn’t his first time going after law enforcement either.

“He was indicted for physically assaulting an MPD officer I believe last year,” said Burch.

Dickson’s new charges include attempted murder, 3rd-degree burglary, criminal mischief, and assault. Burch hopes this will be enough to keep Dickson behind bars for good.

“I’m hoping given his age, given his history that he’ll spend the rest of his life in prison,” said Burch.

The two deputies involved in that shooting have returned to work meanwhile Dickson is scheduled to have a bond hearing tomorrow.

