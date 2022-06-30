Lifeguards at Dormont Pool may walk off the job

By CHANDI CHAPMAN

DORMONT, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — The fun at Dormont Pool could come to a halt, if lifeguards who said they haven’t gotten paid walk off the job.

“If we don’t have the lifeguards, of course we’ll have to close,” Dormont community manager Bethany Bachman said.

Bachman said USA Management handles paying lifeguards. She said they were also supposed to reimburse them for certifications, but she said that hasn’t happened for some lifeguards.

Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reporter Chandi Chapman asked Soliana Porter, who is a lifeguard, “You haven’t gotten paid at all?”

She said, “Not at all.”

“It’s hard because I want to stay for the rest of the summer so I can get money but I don’t want to be working for free,” lifeguard Sean Shafer said.

Others agreed.

“I could be getting other jobs and getting paid money every week, but at this point, it’s getting a little irritating,” said Christian Caminos, who works as a lifeguard.

Because of the lifeguard complaints, Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reached out to USA Management. They said there was a payroll mistake with reimbursing certifications that’s being fixed. They said all lifeguards got paid, except a few who gave incorrect banking information.

The company’s statement is as follows:

“All team members hired by USA Management and working at the Dormont facility have been paid 100% for all time that they have clocked in and out. Borough of Dormont offered to pay for lifeguard certifications instead of this being an out of pocket expense to each team member. Being this is an unusual request and the only location under our company that is participating in this practice. The payroll team made an honest mistake in deducting the certification cost of the team members that work at the Dormont Pool. This is being corrected and reimbursed to the team members in which were pay deducted.”

Bachman said she stands by the lifeguards and hopes the problem is resolved soon.

She said they have about 20 lifeguards and need six to eight to stay open.

The lifeguards plan to hold a meeting on Thursday to decide if they will walk off the job.

