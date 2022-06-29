Oahu Hunters Oppose Contraception for Pigs

By JEREMY LEE

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Pig hunters packed the Department of Land and Natural resources board room Tuesday to speak out against the use of birth control measures on wild animals.

Hunters came from far and wide to tell the DLNR why they’re against the use of a feed called ‘Hog Stop’ as contraception. Long term effects top the concerns.

Pig hunters also suggest lands open up to them so they can thin the herd. What’s more, they say hunting hogs is a tradition that should take precedent over artificial measures.

“The word here is manage. Not eradicate. But manage the population of the pigs. So that way we can pass it down to our children and our children’s children. And the future to come,” Abram Correia told KITV 4.

Word got around social media which inspired dozens to crowd into the DLNR board room in Honolulu.

“We didn’t expect this many hunters to show up. This is the first time we have this many people show up. Because this is very important to the people of Hawaii,” Stan Ruidas of the Game Management Advisory Commission said.

