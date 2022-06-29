Garbage Truck Driver Discovers Body While Leaving Trash At Yolo County Dump

By Web Staff

DIXON, California (KOVR) — Detectives are investigating how a body ended up inside of garbage truck in Yolo County.

The Dixon Police Department said Tuesday that they were contacted by Davis police who said that a waste disposal service found the body while dropping off trash collected from the city of Dixon.

Dixon police believe the death was accidental, and that the person had climbed inside the dumpster, and was still there when the dumpster was emptied into the truck.

An autopsy will be performed by Yolo County Coroner’s Office. The person who died has not yet been identified.

