Denver launches new program to get those experiencing homelessness into reliable housing

By JACK LOWENSTEIN

Click here for updates on this story

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — The City of Denver launched a new program to get more people experiencing homelessness into reliable housing.

Denver is among the first cities to try something like this. Grant money is helping the plan leaders think will make a difference, and it’s the first city to be awarded the grant money by the Social Impact Partnership Pay for Results Act.

The up to $5.5 million dollar grant combined with the success of the Denver social impact bond will help those who are in and out of the hospitals and the jail system.

The at least 125 people selected for this program will be high utilizers of Denver Health and the city and county jail. The program will provide them with expanded supportive housing and health and additional services.

The goal is to cut down on costs to the city and provide a solution to a crisis we’ve all seen in our communities.

“We have too many encampments on the streets of Denver, too many people who have no place to be,” explained John Parvensky, the president and CEO of Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. “They’re costing the city money. They are costing the federal government money. This investment will turn that tide, and it will make the quality of life in our neighborhoods and our businesses much better.”

Britta Fisher, who is the executive director of Denver’s Department of Housing Stability, told CBS4 in a statement, “We’re excited to join with many partners to announce additional supportive housing solution for individuals facing chronic homelessness.”

This program will begin on Friday, July 1, and the city will start taking referrals from Denver Health and city jails.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.