Causeway restuarant manager unsure of how new Bayway bridge will impact business

By Stephen Moody

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — As plans move forward to build the new Bayway bridge, one business on the causeway is unsure of how it will impact them.

The causeway is one of the free options along with the Bankhead and Wallace tunnels and Africatown bridge that will be available for motorists looking to avoid the $2.50 cent toll.

There will also be an unlimited use option for $40 per month. Money from the tolls will be used to pay for the project.

Jim Harrison at the Oyster House said he doesn’t know how it will change his business on the causeway, but he does expect it to affect his employees.

“You’re going to see a significant amount of traffic that’s backed up there. That’s going to lead to leaving earlier at the end of the day. It’s sure that it’s something that we need, but as far as a financial standpoint for our hourly employees, it’s probably going to be a little difficult,” Harrison said.

It isn’t finalized yet, but the chairs of the Eastern Shore and Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organizations will continue to meet and will eventually vote on the plan this summer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.