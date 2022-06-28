Deputies recover 3 bodies in West Palm Beach canal after deadly crash

By Taylor Lang

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — Palm Beach County deputies recovered three people in a canal after a deadly car crash early Sunday morning.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Southern Boulevard in the outside lane and didn’t handle the off-ramp curve for Congress Avenue, deputies said. The vehicle continued straight, went over a deep depression, landed on the canal embankment and became fully submerged in the C-51 Canal.

Officials said the roof of the Jeep was torn off during the crash, and all of the people inside were ejected into the canal. The report shows seatbelts were not used by the driver or the passengers at the time of the crash.

The driver, 24-year-old Luis Flores, was recovered at 4:50 a.m. Monday.

The two passengers were recovered from the canal at different times. Cindy Castro, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday and Vanessa Saenz, 20, was recovered at 8:20 a.m. Monday.

Castro’s family members have set up a GoFundMe page for her funeral expenses.

