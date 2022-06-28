Butler receives $1 million for Esports Park

By AMANI Gates

Click here for updates on this story

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WISH) — Butler University has received a $1 million donation from an anonymous graduate to be used for the construction of Esports Park.

Located between Hinkle Fieldhouse and Clowes Hall, the 7,230-square-foot building will be used by the school’s esports club and varsity team. The esports club competes in 13 titles and the varsity team competes in the Big East Rocket League and League of Legends.

The space will feature 50 gaming computers, an area of gaming consoles, virtual reality, a space for live events, podcast and youth STEM camps. It will also include an educational facility.

Esports Park will provide a space on campus for educational and career opportunities in gaming, which is projected to become a $4.75 billion industry by 2030, the school said in a statement.

The space is currently under construction now and is scheduled to open this fall.

“The Esports Park was designed with the goal of providing the University and Central Indiana with an esports and technology hub, applying Butler’s signature level of excellence to an emerging area of academic and corporate interest,” Eric Kammeyer, Butler’s Director of esports and Gaming Technology, said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.