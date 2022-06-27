Kansas flags flown at half-staff to honor fallen firefighter Joshua Haynes

By Nick Sloan

Click here for updates on this story

PLEASANTON, Kansas (KCTV) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags in Kansas to be flown at half-staff in honor of a fallen firefighter.

Linn County, Kan., volunteer firefighter Joshua Haynes died this week while battling a fire at a chiropractic office.

“I am directing flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor Joshua Haynes, a volunteer firefighter from Linn County,” Gov. Kelly said. “My deepest condolences are with Joshua’s loved ones and the Linn County community during their time of loss. His bravery and service to our state will never be forgotten.”

The flags will be lowered on Wednesday, the date of Haynes’ funeral services in Linn County.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.