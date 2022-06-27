Body of 9-year-old drowning victim recovered by sheriff’s dive team in Lake Elsinore

By KABC Staff

LAKE ELSINORE, California (KABC) — The body of a 9-year-old boy was recovered in Lake Elsinore on Sunday afternoon, hours after the young swimmer’s disappearance prompted an extensive search, authorities said.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. to a report of a possibly drowning child near the 32000 block of Riverside Drive, a spokesperson for the agency told ABC7.

The boy was initially reported to have been swimming in the lake with his family, who later saw him struggling to stay afloat, the spokesperson said, adding that family members attempted to help the child but lost sight of him.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Department later added more details about how the incident unfolded.

“Deputies were informed several juveniles were playing near the docks on Launch Pointe Beach when two began having difficulties swimming,” the statement said. “One of the juveniles was brought to shore by a bystander, but the other juvenile went under the water.”

According to authorities, the 9-year-old boy did not resurface and several bystanders began to search the water.

A sheriff’s aviation unit joined the search from the air while a dive team scoured the water for the boy.

The victim’s body was recovered just after 2:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in the news release. His name was not released.

