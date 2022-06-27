5 adults, 5 kids displaced after bathroom fan catches fire in Arden-Arcade

By KOVR Staff

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — Crews knocked down a small fire Sunday in the bathroom of an apartment east of Sacramento.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says that the fire started in a bathroom exhaust fan in an apartment in Arden-Arcade.

The flames spread to the attic, and firefighters needed to create an opening in the roof in order to battle the blaze.

While no one was hurt in the fire, five adults, five children and a family pet were displaced from two apartments.

