Shelter dog becomes therapy dog for Norman Police Department’s 911 center

NORMAN, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The Norman Police Department recently adopted a furry friend that’s now the 911 call center’s therapy dog.

This first responder has quite the story.

Bella became the first therapy dog in Oklahoma exclusively assigned to a 911 call center. Before joining the Norman Police Department’s family, she arrived at animal welfare in critical condition and weighed only 22 pounds.

While there, the shelter staff decided Bella was a great candidate to be a therapy dog.

After six weeks of training, she graduated from the Guardian Angels program at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Facility.

Bella continues her training outside the program and will soon be officially certified.

