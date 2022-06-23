New Orleans police stress gun safety after toddler shoots, kills themselves

By Web Staff

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WDSU) — The New Orleans Police Department addressed gun safety on Thursday after a violent night in the city.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson spoke to the public after a 2-year-old boy was shot in Hollygrove.

Ferguson said he is seeing a concerning trend with more people being irresponsible with guns.

According to Ferguson, police believe the 2-year-old shot and killed himself. Ferguson said the parents were detained and later were released.

The NOPD is actively investigating who is responsible for the weapon and said the Child Abuse unit is also working in the investigation, according to Ferguson.

Ferguson said there have been too many incidents of children accidentally shooting themselves with guns.

The chief referenced an incident back in April where a 3-year-old died after finding a gun, and said there have been six other incidents involving youth and accidental gun discharges.

