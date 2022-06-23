Memorial services held at St. Stephen’s Episcopal for two victims of Vestavia Hills church shooting

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama (WVTM) — Memorial services for two of the three victims killed in the shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church last week were held on Wednesday. Family, friends and community members gathered at the Vestavia Hills church to remember the lives of Walter “Bart” Rainey and Sarah Yeager. WVTM 13’s Chip Scarborough was outside of the church as the services wrapped up Wednesday. Learn more in the video above.

The memorial service for Jane Pounds is scheduled to take place at St. Stephen’s at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

**The church asked that media outlets not attend the services, but live streams from YouTube were provided.

Rainey, Yeager and Pounds were all killed last Thursday when 70-year-old Robert Smith opened fire during a potluck dinner at the church. Smith is in the Jefferson County Jail for capital murder.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.