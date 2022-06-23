Man expected to survive gunshot to stomach his wife fired, Fort Bend County deputies day

By Web Staff

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A woman is accused of shooting her husband in the stomach, but Fort Bend deputies still have not said if she will be charged.

The shooting happened at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Stafford Springs Avenue.

Deputies said the man was rushed to the Texas Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

It was unclear what led up to the shooting but this case is under investigation.

