Fort Worth police looking for missing 12-year-old Aubree Trainer

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — Fort Worth police are seeking public assistance with locating missing 12-year-old Aubree Trainer.

Trainer was identified by police as a runaway and was last seen in the 5700 block of Giddyup lane in Northwest Fort Worth on June 20 at about 10 p.m.

Trainer was last seen wearing a black tank top with red and black thermal pajama pants. Police ask that anyone with information about Trainer to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222, reference case FWPD#220048483.

