Employees charged with pouring boiling water on group home resident in Chickasaw

By Ariel Mallory

CHICKASAW, Alabama (WALA) — Police released new details on alleged abuse happening at a group home in Mobile County.

Two group home workers were arrested Tuesday after Chickasaw Police say they poured boiling hot water on a patient.

Investigators say the patient suffers from mental and physical disabilities. We’re told the 52-year-old man is being treated at a Mobile hospital for second-degree burns.

FOX 10 went out to Nobles Group Homes Tuesday where the alleged abuse happened. An employee denied anything happened, saying “it was all a hoax.” Chickasaw Police are telling a much different story.

21-year-old Dakerria Hall and 22-year-old Kevin Franklin were arrested and charged with abuse. Police say surveillance video showed Hall and Franklin abusing the 52-year-old patient.

Captain Tommie McDuffie says boiling hot water was poured on the man.

“We have evidence to prove that they abused one of the residents inside of the home,” Captain McDuffie said. “After an interview, those two were arrested and charged with abuse of a protected person.”

McDuffie says the victim is unable to take care of himself.

“Well when you have somebody that can’t take care of themselves mentally or physically, and for someone to intentionally do harm to them, I think it’s outrageous,” McDuffie said.

The home is owned by an independent contractor and licensed by the intellectual disabilities division under Alabama’s Department of Mental Health.

Both Hall and Franklin have bonded out of Metro Jail.

