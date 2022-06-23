Crews responding to structure fire near Rawson and Clement in Oak Creek

By WDJT Staff

OAK CREEK, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The Oak Creek Fire Department is responding to a 2-alarm structure fire Wednesday evening, June 22.

Crews responded to the area near Rawson and Clement Avenue.

According to officials, the fire was initially coming from the roof of the building.

Workers were then vacated from the building and crews transitioned to defensive fire operations, according to officials.

According to officials, two civilians were evaluated for possible smoke inhalation and one firefighter sustained a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

