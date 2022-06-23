Carbon monoxide at Kohl’s in Franklin County sends 15 people to hospitals

By ED WEINSTOCK

CHAMBERSBURG, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Fifteen people were taken to hospitals after being sickened by carbon monoxide at a Kohl’s in Franklin County.

Emergency crews were called around 9:30 a.m. Thursday to the store on Norland Avenue in Chambersburg.

According to Chambersburg Fire Chief Dustin Ulrich, 28 people were evaluated at the scene.

Fifteen of them were transported to hospitals for high levels of carbon monoxide in their system, Ulrich said, and one person was taken to a specialized hospital for further treatment.

There is no word on the patients’ conditions.

Ulrich said the cause of the carbon monoxide was improper use of propane-powered construction equipment and lack of proper ventilation. The equipment was being used by crews working overnight on a remodeling project.

The store was closed while it was aired out, but it’s expected to reopen Friday.

