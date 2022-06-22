Squirrel cuts the power for more than 3,000 in downtown Asheville area

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The power has been restored to downtown Asheville after a squirrel caused a massive power outage Wednesday morning.

Duke Energy confirmed with News 13 that the power was back just after 8:30 a.m. Officials say a squirrel had gotten into some wiring and caused the outage that impacted more than 3,000 customers in the downtown area.

Because of the outage, Buncombe County’s downtown office will delay opening until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday This delayed opening impacts facilities at 200 College St., 30 Valley, 35 Woodfin, 40 Coxe, 94 Coxe and more. These services include, but are not limited to, the Register of Deeds, Planning, Tax Collections, the Health Department, Government Administration, Family Justice Center, Election Services, and Economic Services.

All operations at the Health and Human Services Building at 40 Coxe Ave. are open, including vaccine administration for children six months and older with no appointment needed. Customers and clients visiting other Buncombe County offices downtown should call ahead to ensure the office is open if they plan to arrive prior to 10:30 a.m.

