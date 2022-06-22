Mayor Adams modifies solo transit patrol plan after detective assaulted in Brooklyn

By MARCIA KRAMER and JOHN DIAS

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — It’s a stunning retreat from the solo subway patrols inaugurated with great fanfare by Mayor Eric Adams.

The mayor modified the plan after a transit officer working alone was assaulted at a Brooklyn subway station.

It didn’t take long for Adams to realize that in this high crime climate asking cops to patrol the subways by themselves might not be such a good idea, reported CBS2’s Marcia Kramer.

The irony is that a transit detective was assaulted on the same day the mayor and police commissioner formally announced the program.

“My understanding from speaking to the mayor there were going to be two man patrols and that was as of this morning,” said Detectives Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo.

DiGiacomo told CBS2 that Adams backed off solo transit patrols only one day after announcing the program because a 10-year NYPD detective was assaulted that Pennsylvania Avenue 3 train station in East New York Tuesday.

“So you’re saying politically this was a bad idea on the part of the mayor?” Kramer asked.

“One hundred percent it was a bad idea. He was in the Transit Police. He knows the dangers that are involved,” DiGiacomo said.

Actually, the mayor, a former transit captain, does know the dangers. He bragged about it.

“I did it as a police officer. One thing you know about me, I would not have anyone do a job that I’m not willing to do myself,” Adams said.

The mayor apparently agreed to modify the solo plan after DiGiacomo and PBA President Pat Lynch called him after the detective was attacked.

Police said he was on the southbound 3 platform when he told a 24-year-old man to put out his cigarette. Police say the man hurled himself down the stairs, and when the cop tried to help, he tried to take the transit cop down the stairs with him, reportedly going for his gun.

“While the struggle ensued, the detective’s handcuff case was ripped from his belt, and the individual was attempting to get his firearm,” DiGiacomo said.

A City Hall spokesman told CBS2 the solo patrols weren’t being abandoned, just modified. Later, the NYPD issued this statement:

“We are continuing with the solo patrol concept by spreading officers out on posts but with the caveat that they be within sight of one another. This will increase visibility of police officers looking out for the riding public while at the same time looking out for each other.”

Kramer asked DiGiacomo what “within sight of one another” means.

“Well, in eyesight means you would probably be in the next car, and you could see from car to car to make sure you’re OK, or at every stop, officers would stick their heads out and look and make sure they’re OK,” DiGiacomo said.

The unions say they intend to monitor the program to make sure their members are not put in dangerous situations.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been hit with a long list of charges. He has two recent arrests, including spitting at a police officer. He has been ordered to undergo a psych evaluation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.