2 Canadians killed in Mexico originally from Quebec

By Michael Lee

Click here for updates on this story

Toronto (CTV Network) — Two Canadians, a man and a woman, found dead from knife wounds at a resort in Mexico were from Quebec, a source confirmed to CTV News. The pair have been identified as Raphael Huppe and Fannie Lorrain. Both were found dead at a hotel or condominium in Playa del Carmen, the Quintana Roo state prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday. Prosecutors also confirmed the male victim was on an Interpol wanted list for fraud charges. A third person was reported injured. “Global Affairs Canada is aware of the death of two Canadian Citizens in Mexico,” a Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said in a statement to CTVNews.ca. “Consular officials stand ready to provide consular assistance to families, and are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information. Due to privacy considerations, no additional information can be provided.” The deaths come after two Canadian men were killed at a resort near Playa del Carmen, which prosecutors at the time said appeared to be motivated by debts between gangs involved in international drug and weapons trafficking. In March, police in Playa del Carmen found the bodies of four men dumped near a housing development, in shrubs beside an access road, in what has been described as a gangland-style killing. In November, some 15 gunmen arrived on a beach in Puerto Morelos, just south of Cancun, and engaged in a shootout, killing two alleged drug dealers, as part of a gang dispute over the control of drug sales. As of Tuesday, the Government of Canada officially advises Canadians to “exercise a high degree of caution in Mexico due to high levels of criminal activity and kidnapping.” There are also a number of regional advisories for areas the federal government says Canadians should avoid non-essential travel. However, the regional advisories do not include Quintana Roo, the state where the two Canadians were found dead on Tuesday. With files from The Associated Press

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Tom Yun