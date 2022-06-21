‘There won’t need to be course correcting later on,’ Camp Rise offers paid summer enrichment program to boys as young as 10

By Amanda Becker

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A new program in Milwaukee is aimed at preparing young boys for the future.

“There won’t be need to be course correcting later on, because we’re making sure they’re on the right path right now,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Two hundred boys, as young as 10 years old, will meet at North Division High School for a summer enrichment program, and they’ll get paid to do it.

“I was running to get a job, like an actual summer job, like fast food or something just to build up cash,” said Jair Gold, a 14-year-old Highland Community School student.

Instead he’ll be making $40 a day by exploring new places across the city and learning life lessons– like managing finances– from other men in the community.

Earl Ingram is the board chair for Voices of the Elders. Camp Rise was created out of his vision.

“We’re going to teach these young boys work ethic. We’re going to make them realize and help them realize just what a future can be,” said Ingram.

Ingram said he grew up in Milwaukee and he remembers being a young child and loving the city.

“But I watched, as many of you have watched, in horror as young boys 10 to 15 have been stealing cars and everyone’s been wondering why, and I knew someone had to step forward to do something.”

Ingram said he wants to be that person. He and 40 other men will spend time mentoring these boys, offering guidance and wisdom.

Camp rise is part of Milwaukee’s summer Earn and Learn program which gives thousands of young kids,14 and up, a place to go over the summer while making cash.

Community leaders believe building a relationship with these kids even earlier can help put them on track for a better future.

Gold has his sights set on a good summer and he’s looking forward to new friends.

“Probably just, like, meet new people, and learning how to spend that 200 dollars,” said Gold.

If kids show up all five days, they will leave with a $200 stipend.

