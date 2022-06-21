Soldier from metro Atlanta shot and killed at Washington house party

By Jamarlo Phillips

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — An active-duty soldier from metro Atlanta native based out of Washington state’s Joint Base Lewis McChord was shot and killed at a social gathering over the weekend.

On Sunday JBLM identified the soldier as 25-year-old Army Sgt. Emmett Leviticus Moore. He was a member of 1-14 Cavalry Squadron, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division.

According to deputies, Moore was at a social gathering at a home in Parkland Saturday evening when gunfire broke out.

Moore died at the scene after paramedics were unable to revive him, according to deputies.

The alleged shooter who was at the party left the scene, police said.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting,

No arrests have been made yet.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Sgt. Moore.” Lt. Col. John C. Tisserand, 1-14 CAV Battalion Commander said in a statement. “This is an extremely difficult time for the Warhorse family. Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen Soldier. We also respectfully request privacy for Sgt. Moore’s family as they navigate through this difficult time.”

