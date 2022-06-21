Philadelphia Police Release Image Of Tesla Wanted In Deadly Hit-And-Run In Germantown

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Philadelphia police are searching for the driver of a Tesla wanted in a deadly hit-and-run in the city’s Germantown neighborhood. An image of the dark grey Tesla released by police shows extreme damage to the passenger side windshield.

When officers arrived to the 5300 block of Germantown Avenue on Monday night, they found a woman suffering from severe head trauma. They were bleeding heavily and were unresponsive. They were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

CBS3 spoke with two friends of the victim’s, who identified the victim as Dia. While police referred to the victim using she/her pronouns, the victim’s friends tell CBS3 Dia used they/them pronouns for self-identification.

Police say the woman was struck with such force they were thrown about 12 feet into the air and struck a traffic light before landing on the sidewalk.

“She was hit with such force that her body was launched into the air about 12 feet when her body actually struck a traffic light and then her body continued to travel 50 feet south where it landed on the sidewalk,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Neighbors say they often see cars traveling too fast on Germantown Avenue, despite Germantown Friends School sitting near the scene.

Police are reviewing surveillance videos of the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.