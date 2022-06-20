Neighborhood rallies to support woman after community library box stolen

By Michael Raimondi

PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — A wooden box with free books was recently stolen from the front yard of a Phoenix home on 31st Avenue, just north of the Loop 101 Agua Fria freeway. The owner, Mary Demers, says the post broke, and the box was placed next to it in the Deer Valley neighborhood a couple of weeks ago. But then, she looked out her window one day and noticed it was gone.

“Why would anybody take that? It has my charter number and everything on it, she said.”

Demers loves helping people and reading. Her free little library was a simple way for her to give to her community. After she saw the box of books was taken, she filed a police report. Unfortunately, she didn’t have a lot of information to go off on, so her friend posted on a community app explaining what happened. Demers was shocked by the response.

“Out of why would anyone do this story comes community spirit, we’re very touched and thankful and hopeful,” Demers explained.

Dozens of people responded, showing support for the library and Demers. One woman is even stepping up to buy a new box of books.

“It just brings tears to my eyes it’s really heartwarming. It really is,” said Demers.

For now, Demers will still have events where people can stop by and look at the books in her garage. She hopes they can install the new box by the road in the next couple of weeks.

