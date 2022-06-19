People flock to Black Mountain garden to witness thousands of pollinators firsthand

By WLOS Staff

BLACK MOUNTAIN, North Carolina (WLOS) — People headed to Black Mountain Saturday, June 18 to witness thousands of pollinators visiting a mountain garden during the Asheville GreenWorks Pollination Celebration.

The half-acre of wildflowers was planted in 2020 at the Monarch Waystations in the back 9 holes of the Black Mountain Disk Golf Course at Veterans Park.

Emily Sampson, the garden’s coordinator, shared her knowledge on the process of meadow creation, native plant species and the pollinators that now call the garden home.

“On a typical sunny summer morning, it’s filled with bees, bumble bees and honeybees, little wasps, probably dozens of different species,” Sampson said. “10,000 bees I’ve probably seen on a warm morning.”

She said replacing part of your lawn with native plants and removing invasive species will benefit native pollinator populations, like bees, wasps and butterflies.

Saturday’s event was one of many happening during this year, which is Asheville’s 10th anniversary as a Bee City USA affiliate.

