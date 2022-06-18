Teen, 15, Charged In Inner Harbor Triple Shooting That Killed 17-Year-Old

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy is charged with murder in an Inner Harbor triple shooting that killed 17-year-old Neal Mack on Memorial Day weekend, police said.

The teen was arrested this morning at his Howard County home, police said. He is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, reckless endangerment and a slew of firearms-related charges.

Police offered a reward earlier this month for information on two boys they were looking to identify in connection with the shooting. Police confirmed the teen arrested is one of those boys.

Mack and a 17-year-old girl were shot on May 28 on the 300 block of East Pratt Street, according to police. Both were hospitalized, but Mack eventually succumbed to his injuries. Tendea Family, a local community service organization working to curb crime, said Mack was a youth intern at the organization.

Doctors determined days later that a 15-year-old girl who was present at the shooting suffered a non-life-threatening graze wound to her head, police said.

The suspect is at Central Booking, where he has been charged as an adult and is waiting to see a court commissioner. While Police did not say whether the second boy they were looking to identify is suspected in the shooting, they said the investigation is ongoing. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said last month about 20 officers were in the area when the shooting happened, but that did not deter the attack.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.