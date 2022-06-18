Costa Farms gifts 5,000 milkweed plants to WNC groups to help declining monarch butterfly

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A western North Carolina farm is teaming up with nonprofits to help the monarch butterfly.

For the past 10 years, Costa Farms has been growing starter milkweed plants to plant locally.

Milkweed is the nesting and feeding plant for monarch caterpillars.

Both the butterflies and milkweed have seen a 90% decline in recent years.

“It’s amazing how fast these monarchs respond to it. I have story after story of monarchs coming and putting their eggs on, and we’re growing more monarchs every year.”

Saturday’s donation sent 2,000 plants to Asheville GreenWorks.

Another 3,000 plants went to other environmental groups in Henderson and Buncombe counties.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.