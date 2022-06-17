Statue of sumo legend finds new home

By Tom George

Click here for updates on this story

WAIKIKI, Oahu (KITV) — The statue of Oahu-born sumo legend Chad Rowan — better known as Akebono — has a new home: all thanks to Craigslist.

It used to be on display at the Ohana Hale marketplace, but the owner of Sam’s Kitchen in Waikiki is now the proud owner.

Sam Monaghan was looking for a champion acai bowl mixer, and after typing in ‘Champion’ on Craigslist: a different kind of champion came up.

“I just put in Champion and up pops Akebono’s statue that I’ve recognized from years ago when I was doing tours around Waimanalo,” Monaghan told KITV. “I saw that they were getting rid of it, and I couldn’t believe my eyes. I think it is, by far, the coolest thing I’ve ever found on Craigslist.”

The statute is so huge, it’s going to be tough to transport – but Monaghan isn’t worried about the 6’8 challenge, as he knows a few people who can help get the job done.

“We’ll probably using a forklift and couple palate jacks, maybe a twisting lift so we can get the arms down.”

For the location? “The plan for now is it’s gonna go right here, this is Royal Hawaiian Avenue .. he’s a Royal Hawaiian.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.