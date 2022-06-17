8,000 golf balls stolen from golf course

By Michael Guise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after 8,000 golf balls were stolen from a golf course in Somerset County.

State police said troopers responded June 4 to the Oakbrook Golf Course in Jenner Township for a report of stolen golf balls. The owner of the course told police that over the last month, the golf course has had 8,000 golf balls stolen from the driving range.

Police said the stolen balls were from various brands, but a “large portion” of them were yellow Mizuno balls labeled “PRACTICE.”

Anyone with information can call state police at 814-445-4104 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

